A Woman Dies After Shooting In NW Portland, Friday Night

Credit: KGW

Portland, ORE — Someone shot a woman at Wallace Park, late Friday night. Portland Police Officers arrived at the scene at 11:12 pm. They found the adult female with a gun-shot wound.

Paramedics administered first aid treatment to the woman, but she died before being transported to a hospital.

Portland Police Homicide detectives were called in to investigate. They closed Northwest 25th Avenue between Raleigh Street and Northwest Pettgrove Street while they analyzed the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification, confirmed cause of death from the Medical Examiner, and next of kin notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. If anyone has any information that could help the investigation, police ask you to reach out to Detective Brain Sims at 503 823 2079 or Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503 823 2092.

Reference case number 22-257119.

More information will be released when appropriate.

This is Portland’s 68th Homicide this year.