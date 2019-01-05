A Windy Saturday Night Expected
By Bruce Collins
Jan 5, 2019 @ 3:52 PM 
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST
SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Wind
Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 4 AM PST
Sunday. This replaces the High Wind Watch that was previously in
effect.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
  Elevated terrain, such as the West Hills of Portland, Chehalem
  Mountain, and Salem Hills may experience local gusts as high as
  60 mph.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED...The Greater Portland and Vancouver metro
  area and the central Willamette Valley, including Salem and
  McMinnville.

* TIMING...Brief surge of wind, likely lasting less than three
  hours. Most likely timing of this surge is around midnight
  tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
  limbs could be blown down, and scattered power outages can be
  expected. Travel may become difficult for high profile vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds are forecast to be
31 to 39 mph or gusts will range between 45 and 57 mph. Winds of
these magnitudes may cause minor property damage without extra
precautions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use
caution until the winds subside.
