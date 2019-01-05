A Windy Saturday Night Expected

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Sunday. This replaces the High Wind Watch that was previously in effect. * WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Elevated terrain, such as the West Hills of Portland, Chehalem Mountain, and Salem Hills may experience local gusts as high as 60 mph. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED...The Greater Portland and Vancouver metro area and the central Willamette Valley, including Salem and McMinnville. * TIMING...Brief surge of wind, likely lasting less than three hours. Most likely timing of this surge is around midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and scattered power outages can be expected. Travel may become difficult for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds are forecast to be 31 to 39 mph or gusts will range between 45 and 57 mph. Winds of these magnitudes may cause minor property damage without extra precautions. Motorists in high profile vehicles should use caution until the winds subside.