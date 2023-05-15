A Weekend Full Of Gun Fire In Portland Leaves One Person Dead

Portland, Ore. — One person has died and several others injured following a series of shootings in Portland this weekend. Police were first alerted to the sound of gunfire in the Sunnyside Neighborhood, but no victims or evidence of gunfire was found. Later, a hospital reported that a person with an apparent gunshot wound had arrived for treatment. Further investigation led police to a crime scene in the Belmont Street area, although no arrests have been made. In separate incidents later in the night, three people were injured in a shooting at a bar in the Lloyd District Neighborhood, while another person died and two others were injured in a shooting in the Cully Neighborhood. Police are investigating all incidents and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. So far this year, there have been 382 confirmed shootings in Portland, resulting in 120 people being hurt or killed. The police are working to address gun violence through both prevention and response initiatives.