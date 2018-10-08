A Walk Down Memory Lane….with NKOB and Co.

I remember when I was a kid listening to New Kids On The Block. Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the crew were SO cool in my eyes. Granted, I was only 6 or 7 years old at the time, so I wasn’t part of the teenage crowd that idolized these guys.

It’s fun to see that the group is back together again and performing shows — including here in Portland.

They’re bringing some old friends too!

🚨NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK IS COMING TO PORTLAND!🚨 They’ll be joined by other ’80s bands including Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson! Who’s going? 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️ https://t.co/SxXeF3nUHi pic.twitter.com/bBMWxtsKS8 — KATU News (@KATUNews) October 8, 2018

They’ll be here next year. Stay tuned for updates!!