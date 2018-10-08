A Walk Down Memory Lane….with NKOB and Co.
By Cooper Banks
|
Oct 8, 2018 @ 3:42 PM

I remember when I was a kid listening to New Kids On The Block.  Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the crew were SO cool in my eyes.  Granted, I was only 6 or 7 years old at the time, so I wasn’t part of the teenage crowd that idolized these guys.

It’s fun to see that the group is back together again and performing shows — including here in Portland.

They’re bringing some old friends too!

They’ll be here next year.  Stay tuned for updates!!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Taco Lovers Love Language They’ve Got Drunk Birds In Minnesota Dog Poop and Noise Told Ya….It’s Just “Mahomes Magic” Dating Post-Sexual Assault Home Cookin’…..But……It’s Simply “Must See TV”
Comments