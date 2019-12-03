A Visit To Wapato

Portland Ore – Cars were lined up to the entrance of Wapato Jail Monday afternoon.
The invitation to visit the facility was sent out to show the community that the never used jail would not be a prison for the homeless.
An official with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development was scheduled to tour the former Multnomah County facility.
The tour was arranged by developer Jordan Schnitzer, who bought Wapato and has been trying to open it as a homeless shelter and service center ever since.