A Teacher That Inspires!

November 1, 2023 7:19AM PDT
Photo from Michelle Fulsher

There are all kinds of teachers.  Some we’ve already forgotten, some we want to forget, and others we will remember forever.  That’s the kind of teacher Michelle Fulsher is.  She teaches 8th-grade language arts at Gordon Russell Middle School in the Gresham Barlow school district.  Her husband John nominated her for this week’s KXL EVERYDAY HERO.

Michelle has taught school for 32 years and could retire but doesn’t want to.  You can hear why here:

 

