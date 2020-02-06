A Story of Survival

Hillsboro Ore – Corporal Jeremy Braun still has shotgun pellets in his body.
Last August he was shot in an officer-involved shooting at Hagg Lake.
Braun has had a long journey to recovery.
On Thursday he thanked co-workers, contractors, home builders, the sheriff’s office and most of all his wife for holding he and the family together.
Jeremy Braun said he and his family have “embraced the fact that when I go to work I may not come home.”
That day he didn’t come home.
But he says this year he’ll be going back to work.