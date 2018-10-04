In Brief: A Star is boring. Great vocals and acting from Lady Gaga but that’s about it.



For those keeping score, the current A Star is Born is the fourth time this story has been put on film since 1937. So maybe a better title is A Star is a Reborn. Janet Gaynor And Fredrick March did it first and played Esther Victoria Blodgett who became Vicki Lester and Norman Maine

In 1954 the stars were Judy Garland and James Mason. The name Esther is skipped and Garland was plain old Vicki without the AKA. Mason kept Norman Maine name. Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson did the most familiar of the bunch in 1976. They grabbed totally different names. She went back to Gaynor’s Esther and he became John Norman Howard.

The 2018 version has Lady Gaga doing a lady named Ally and Bradley Cooper is Jackson Maine. Her name is original, his is a spinoff of the original.

All this likely leads you to this question. Why am I focusing on all this instead of the movie? Easy. The history of the story is far more interesting than his poor-me, I’m a big star on the way down drunken pity party and her why can’t you be happy for me on the way to the top plot.

What stands out in this one? Cooper and Lady Gaga and that’s about all. It turns out Cooper is not just a great actor but he can sing. The songs have a country rock flavor but — no offense to vocalists everywhere — even I can sing those kinds of songs and sound good. Lady Gaga — on the other hand — tears it up. Her vocal skills rival Streisand. On top of it, she’s a very good actress and it is her performance that carries the movie.

This is also Cooper’s first time behind the camera. He’s not a bad director. The problem is the material he chose to make — or should I say, remake. The story is tired. With not much to tell, Cooper — who co-writes with Forrest Gump’s Eric Roth and Will Fetters who penned a couple of those awful movies based on Nicholas Sparks books — wastes the talent of the impossible not to like Sam Elliott and that of Andrew Dice Clay.

The 1937 original ran at a reasonable 1:51. The most bloated of the bunch is the Garland pic in 1954. It hit 2:34. This one and the Streisand-Kristofferson saga both come in at close to 2:15.

I guess it needs to run that long to fit in all the music. Cut a song or two and the tedious middle and it’s not a bad movie. In this case the fourth time — like the third — isn’t the charm. All Cooper has given us is another version of a film better titled A Star is Bloated.

Director: Bradley Cooper

Stars: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott, Dave Chappelle, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Dice Clay, Alec Baldwin

Rated R for mature themes, language and brief nudity. The fourth time — like the third, second and first — is just not all that good. Give the music a high rating but the movie — nope — not a high rating at all. It gets a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



