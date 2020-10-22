A Skull Found In 1986 Is Identified
According to authorities she went missing around 1976. Her name is Wanda Ann Herr. The 19 year old woman was finally identified using forensic genetic genealogy and DNA phenotyping funded by a grant from the National Institute of Justice
In 1986, two U.S. Forest Service workers found Wanda’s remains near Government Camp. The case was cold until last year when Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office gained access to the technology.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is now asking for the public’s help in this decades-old cold case. CLICK HERE FOR INFORMATION