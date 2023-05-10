KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

A Skin Patch To Treat Peanut Allergies? Study In Toddlers Shows Promise

May 10, 2023 3:31PM PDT
Share
A Skin Patch To Treat Peanut Allergies? Study In Toddlers Shows Promise
FILE – This Feb. 20, 2015 photo shows an arrangement of peanuts in New York. A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, finds an experimental skin patch shows promise to treat toddlers who are highly allergic to peanuts. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new study finds an experimental skin patch shows promise to treat toddlers who are highly allergic to peanuts.

There is no cure for this common allergy.

The only treatment is for children 4 and older who can consume a special powder to train their bodies to tolerate an accidental bite.

The patch named Viaskin aims for similar treatment absorbed through the skin.

Researchers reported that toddlers who wore a daily patch for a year could safely eat a few peanuts.

The findings were published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

More research is underway before regulators could consider the patch.

More about:
Allergies
Peanut
skin patch

Popular Posts

1

Former Blazer and Sonic Shawn Kemp Pleads Not Guilty In Parking Lot Shooting
2

US Economy Grew At Weak 1.1% Rate In Q1 In Sign Of Slowdown
3

Husband And Wife Arrested After Disturbing Allegations
4

Fed Raises Key Interest Rate
5

Tucker Carlson Re-Launching Show On Twitter