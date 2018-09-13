In Brief: Do yourself a simple favor and see this one.



Alfred Hitchcock would have loved A Simple Favor. This is one of those steamy dramas where — with each plot twist — characters are left hanging in the wind, mouths agape, and wondering what’s going to happen next. Each event somehow manages to top the one before.

Fun stuff.

Anna Kendrick’s Stephanie Smothers is a single mom. She does a cooking TV podcast, volunteers for everything at her kid’s school and leads a dreary, ordinary life. Then she meets Blake Lively’s Emily Nelson. She’s tall, drop-dead gorgeous and exciting. Emily is everything Stephanie isn’t.

As a favor, Stephanie sometimes watches Emily’s son after school when she’s hung up at her fashion industry marketing job. One day Emily calls and asks a simple favor. It’s will you pick up my son after school?

Then Emily disappears.

What happens to Emily and to Stephanie, and how Emily’s husband Sean plays into the disappearance is a mystery packed with Hitchcockian intrigue.

Kendrick is the film’s fulcrum. All of the action swirls around a character that grows more surprising by the minute. When she’s not starring in draggy teen crap like the Pitch Perfect flicks — Kendrick can act. She wowed us in Up in the Air and The Company You Keep, and wows us here.

Her naive, unsure and often stumbling performance is the perfect Yang to Lively’s Yin.

It is — however — Lively (Gossip Girl) who owns this movie. Her performance is electric. There is much to say about her acting but plot revelation constraints say it has to be left alone. Just trust me on this one, she’s brilliant in a film that is equally brilliant.

Another plus is how director Paul Feig patiently puts it all together. Feig — known for light comic fare like Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call and a couple other Melissa McCarthy star vehicles — predictably starts things off light and funny. Just when you’re relaxed, bang, here comes some drama.

After a bit the film relaxes and you think you got it wrong, it is a comedy after all. Then, pow, more drama.

The film gets more outrageous by the frame. Credit for twists that pile upon twists go to screenwriter Jessica Sharzer (Nerve) who adapts Darcy Bell’s novel. It’s one of those great films where you have it figured out and then you don’t, and then you do but you really don’t.

Movies rarely get more fun than that! Do yourself a simple favor and see this one.

Director: Paul Feig

Stars: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Nenry Golding, Rupert Friend, Bashir Salahuddin

Rated R for mature themes, language and brief nudity. Alfred Hitchcock would have loved this one and if you’re a Hitchcock fan, so will you. It’s my favorite kind of movie. Give this a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



