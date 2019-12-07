The Sentence

Portland Ore – Cayla Wilson’s 9-year-old daughter JaiKayla stands with her grandmother, Denise Wilson at the Friday sentencing of Jack Whiteaker in her mother’s death.
Whiteaker was high on methamphetamines and driving his Jeep with a suspended license in 2010, when he crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a sedan, tearing its roof, crushing the driver’s side of the car and causing catastrophic injuries to the pregnant, 19-year-old woman inside.
Whiteaker pleaded no contest to manslaughter after the woman, Cayla Wilson, succumbed in 2018 to complications caused by the injuries she sustained in the crash.