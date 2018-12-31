A Safe Ride Home On New Years

Portland, Oregon – Many will be ringing in the New Year with some bubbly tonight. But how will they get home safely? For the second year in a row the city of Portland is partnering with Lyft, Uber, and Taxi companies to make sure partiers get home safe and sound. Hanna Schafer with the Portland Bureau of Transportation says about 60 bars and restaurants are teaming with the city and handing out coupons for up to $20 bucks off cab rides and $5 dollars off Lyft and Uber. Tri-Met and the Portland Street Car also offering free rides after 8pm tonight.

PBOT’s Safe Ride Home Program is funded by the fee collected on Lyft and Uber rides throughout the year.

Read more from PBOT:

For the second year in a row, PBOT will be offering discounts for people who choose to take a safe ride home. Safe Ride Home is a partnership to prevent impaired driving. The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is working with taxis, transportation network companies, Portland Police Bureau and bar owners to offer reduced-cost rides home on targeted holidays with the goal of preventing people from driving under the influence. Impairment is a key Vision Zero focus area; more than half of traffic deaths in Portland involve people traveling impaired. In the past year, PBOT offered Safe Ride Home travel options on St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Brewers Festival and Halloween.

For New Year’s Eve, PBOT’s Safe Ride Home program is offering up to $20 savings on taxi rides with designated taxi services from 8 p.m., Dec. 31, 2018 to 8 a.m., Jan. 1, 2019 and $5 savings on rides with Lyft and Uber. Coupons for discounted rides are available at over 50 venues across Portland. Additionally, TriMet and Portland Streetcar are offering free rides on Dec. 31, 2018 at 8:00 p.m., until service ends. For more information about the Safe Ride Home program see SafeRideHomePDX.com.

Portland Fire & Rescue has committed to partnering with PBOT and supporting Vision Zero by assisting with safety messages and education to reduce the likelihood of serious injuries and fatalities on Portland’s streets.

The Portland Police Bureau will continue its commitment to partner with PBOT on crosswalk enforcement efforts as well as traffic safety missions, partnering with each of the three police precincts. Additionally, the Police Bureau will continue to proactively message safety information to reduce the likelihood of injuries and fatalities on Portland streets.

As of December 28th, 2018, there have been 33 traffic fatalities in the city of Portland. This is less than the previous three years. In 2019, PBOT will continue to make investments in safety improvements as it works toward the Vision Zero goal of eliminating deaths and serious injuries on Portland streets by 2025. The projects will focus on the City’s High Crash Network, including on NE Marine Drive and N Lombard Street. Learn more at www.visionzeroportland.com

The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is the steward of the City’s transportation system, and a community partner in shaping a livable city. We plan, build, manage and maintain an effective and safe transportation system that provides access and mobility. Learn more at www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation

Read more on Trimet’s Free Rides for New Years Eve:

TriMet and its partner agencies, including the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), want to reminder everyone planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve tonight, to do so safely and responsibly. Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, Monday, Dec. 31, through 3 a.m. January 1, service on TriMet buses and MAX trains is free. Our transit partners at Portland Streetcar and C-TRAN are also offering free service on New Year’s Eve. PBOT’s Vision Zero/Safe Ride Home program is offering discounted and inexpensive New Year’s Eve travel options as well. Please help us get the word out. More.