A Reported Burglar in Washington County Can’t Make a CLEAN BREAK

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – A FIRST for Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies on Monday.

They rushed out to a home about 1:45 p.m. after a resident reported that someone had broken in and locked themselves in the bathroom, “(The officers) did everything to try to coax the person out…they didn’t get any response.”

Sergeant Danny DiPietro says that’s when they drew their guns and broke down the door, “(We) found a robotic vacuum.”

He says all they could do was laugh, “It got wrapped up relatively quickly…Not a lot of resources were wasted.”

BURGLARY SUSPECT CAPTURED 1:48pm: Reporting party calls 911 and says someone is in her bathroom. Tells dispatch the person has the bathroom door locked. The caller can see shadows under the bathroom door. 1:49pm: Multiple deputies begin responding to the house. pic.twitter.com/fUc5GiFN1h — WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) April 9, 2019