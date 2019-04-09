A Reported Burglar in Washington County Can’t Make a CLEAN BREAK
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 9, 2019 @ 2:06 PM

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. – A FIRST for Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies on Monday.

They rushed out to a home about 1:45 p.m. after a resident reported that someone had broken in and locked themselves in the bathroom, “(The officers) did everything to try to coax the person out…they didn’t get any response.”

Sergeant Danny DiPietro says that’s when they drew their guns and broke down the door, “(We) found a robotic vacuum.”

He says all they could do was laugh, “It got wrapped up relatively quickly…Not a lot of resources were wasted.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Oregon Senate Votes To Switch To Popular Vote Model State Agency Issues Landslide Alert Man Tied to Drug-Trafficking Organization Sentenced Tri Met Barber Enters Not Guilty Plea Doggie Door Bandit Flooding Closes Ball Fields In Portland
Comments