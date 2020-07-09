A Record COVID-19 Count In Oregon Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. – A new COVID-19 count record is set in Oregon Thursday.
389 more people have tested positive for the virus or are presumed to have it.
That brings the total tally to 11,188 cases.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (3), Deschutes (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Lake (2), Lane (18), Lincoln (15), Linn (3), Malheur (31), Marion (47), Morrow (12), Multnomah (86), Polk (2), Umatilla (55), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (46), Yamhill (8).
The Oregon Health Authority says the increase is due to workplace outbreaks and community spread.
270,887 people have tested negative For the virus.
The state also reports six new deaths Thursday.
That brings the death toll to 230 people.
Two of the people lived in Clackamas County.
Four of the six people are confirmed to have underlying medical conditions. 1
92 people are hospitalized by the virus, while 2,977 people are considered recovered.