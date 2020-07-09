      Breaking News
Court Rulings Keep Trump’s Financial Records Private For Now

A Record COVID-19 Count In Oregon Thursday

Jul 9, 2020 @ 2:13pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – A new COVID-19 count record is set in Oregon Thursday.

389 more people have tested positive for the virus or are presumed to have it.

That brings the total tally to 11,188 cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (3), Deschutes (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Lake (2), Lane (18), Lincoln (15), Linn (3), Malheur (31), Marion (47), Morrow (12), Multnomah (86), Polk (2), Umatilla (55), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (46), Yamhill (8).

The Oregon Health Authority says the increase is due to workplace outbreaks and community spread.

270,887 people have tested negative For the virus.

The state also reports six new deaths Thursday.

That brings the death toll to 230 people.

Two of the people lived in Clackamas County.

Four of the six people are confirmed to have underlying medical conditions. 1

92 people are hospitalized by the virus, while 2,977 people are considered recovered.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast