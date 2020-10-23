A Record 550 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Oregon Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. – Another dubious COVID-19 record set in Oregon Friday.
The Oregon Health Authority reports 550 new COVID-19 cases.
That’s the highest case count in the history of the pandemic.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (9), Clackamas (48), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (3), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (33), Jefferson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lane (52), Lincoln (2), Linn (19), Malheur (13), Marion (57), Morrow (1), Multnomah (135), Polk (3), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (91), and Yamhill (23).
The OHA also reports 3 new deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s totals to 41,348 cases and 649 deaths.
The deaths occurred between October 11th and October 21st and were people between 68 and 82 years of age.
All three people had underlying conditions.