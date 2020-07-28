A Record 14 COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Oregon Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. – A record 14 deaths from COVID-19 are reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
That brings the state’s death toll to 303.
Two of the deaths are from Multnomah County, while two are from Clackamas County.
10 of the 14 people are confirmed to have had underlying medical conditions.
230 people are in the hospital fighting the virus, while 3,736 people are considered recovered.
Meanwhile, 342 more Oregonians have tested positive for the virus or are presumed to have it.
That brings the state’s total number to 17,416 cases.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (3), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (2), Harney (1), Jackson (10), Jefferson (9), Josephine (9), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Linn (5), Malheur (15), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (74), Polk (13), Umatilla (75), Washington (31), and Yamhill (9).
370,240 people have tested negative for the virus.