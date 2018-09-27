A Real Diamond In The Rough

So, there is a big diamond field in Arkansas that draws thousands of tourists each year. They basically open the thing up for anyone to visit — and if you find a valuable diamond…..you get to reap the reward!

I used to work with a fella from Arkansas who told me ALL about this place and I’ve always regretted never going there.

Here’s a closer look at it:

So — the latest impressive story — a Colorado grandmother was visiting Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park in recent days.

She went there with her husband, son, and two grandchildren.

It had only been about 10 minutes before the 71-year-old found what she thought was a shiny piece of glass on the ground, but — turns out it was a 2.63 carat diamond.

That’s a huge payoff! A quick Google search turns up polished 2-carat diamonds worth more than $66,000. I would imagine this grandmother’s find was worth somewhere around $40,000.

She didn’t even have to dig for it either! This thing was just sitting right there on the ground.

I suppose that is made more possible because of crews who go out and use heavy equipment to turn the soil over every once in a while.

Needless to say — I’m reminded to put this place back on my list….