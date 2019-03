Vancouver, Wash. — 19 year old Taylor Smith has changed her plea to guilty to reckless endangerment for pushing another teen off a bridge at Moulton Falls last summer. Clark county prosecutors are recommending electronic home confinement, work crew and community service. Sentencing is set for next Wednesday afternoon. The victim, 16 year old Jordan Holgerson wanted Smith to be sentenced today. She says she suffers from anxiety attacks now and it’s hard to wait.