A Personal Loss

By Rebecca Marshall
The news that Concordia University is closing stunned students, and faculty, but it was also a huge blow to neighbors.
This campus has been a staple of the neighborhood for years. The administration and faculty have been good stewards of the neighborhood.
I bought my first house just steps from the front of this school in 1998. I raised my child here. I walked him to the grassy area in front of the school to play catch, frisbee, and tag since as long as he could walk. I walked him home from school every day from Faubion across the college campus, telling him that someday maybe he would go to Concordia University too.
Through the years, school built a baseball stadium, a library that the neighbors can access, and hosted movies and other events in their large courtyard.
The look at my son’s face when he learned the news of its closing was so sad.
I would love it if another university would take over the property. Maybe an extension campus for OSU or U of O? What about an extended Nike Campus (hello Phil?) Maybe Adidas could use the new stadium and field?
What would you like to see happen here?
I just hope whoever takes it over retains the beauty and history of this gorgeous lot.