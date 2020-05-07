      Breaking News
A Party Foul In Walla Walla

May 7, 2020 @ 3:03pm

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) – A party foul in Walla Walla.

Officials in a county in southeastern Washington state are retracting their claim that some people in held parties in which they intentionally exposed themselves to the coronavirus.

Walla Walla County Department of Community Health Director Meghan DeBolt issued a statement late Wednesday saying her earlier remarks were incorrect.

DeBolt wrote in the new statement that there were not parties by people intending to develop COVID-19.

DeBolt had told the Union-Bulletin newspaper this week that contact tracing has revealed some people were attending parties with the idea that it is better to get sick with COVID-19 and recover.

She called the parties irresponsible.

