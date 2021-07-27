      Weather Alert

A Northwest Lawmaker Pleads Guilty….

Jul 27, 2021 @ 1:57pm

A Northwest lawmaker pleads guilty. His crime? Letting members of the public into a public building during a legislative session, required by the Constitution to be open to the public. Mike Nearman, the only lawmaker in Oregon state history to be kicked out of the legislature joins the Lars Larson Show.

If you can extend the help to Mike Nearman and his family, please visit his website: http://www.freemikenearman.com/

The post A Northwest Lawmaker Pleads Guilty…. appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

