A New Video Of An Officer-Involved Shooting In Clark County Is Released

Nov 25, 2020 @ 4:05pm

The Clark County regional drug task force was investigating the delivery of a controlled substance

The tip was a male driving a Mercedes would be delivering something to an address near NE Highway 99 in Vancouver. That male was Kevin Peterson Junior.

As police gave chase to intercept Peterson, he flashed his gun. Police fired shots and Peterson was killed.

The investigation team will be forwarding the case file to the prosecuting attorney for review.

