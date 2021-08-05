      Weather Alert

A New Pilot Program For Homeless In Vancouver

Aug 5, 2021 @ 7:21am

VANCOUVER, Wa– A new pilot program called Supportive Campsites, would provide 3 designated fenced areas serving 40 homeless.  Vancouver City council plans to make this a priority.  Currently there are about 600 homeless in the city.

The campsites would operate on city-owned land.  There’s no word yet on what properties could become candidates for the program. Each  fenced site would have 40 wood platforms and every camper would have a tent.   There would also be bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities.  Trash would be picked up on a regular basis.  There would be an onsite manager assigned to each camp.

The Supportive Campsite model is out of Denver.  Vancouver City Council notes it’s been pretty successful there.

TAGS
bathrooms campsites city property fenced showers trash pickup Vancouver
Popular Posts
COVID-19 Continues To Surge In Oregon; Outbreak Linked To Music Festival
OSU Freshman Strikes Gold In Tokyo
Oregon Gas Pump Rules Change Due to Heat
Democrats New Employment Plan Is To Keep People Unemployed
Shootout at a Strip Club In Southeast Portland
Connect With Us Listen To Us On