A New Pilot Program For Homeless In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wa– A new pilot program called Supportive Campsites, would provide 3 designated fenced areas serving 40 homeless. Vancouver City council plans to make this a priority. Currently there are about 600 homeless in the city.
The campsites would operate on city-owned land. There’s no word yet on what properties could become candidates for the program. Each fenced site would have 40 wood platforms and every camper would have a tent. There would also be bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities. Trash would be picked up on a regular basis. There would be an onsite manager assigned to each camp.
The Supportive Campsite model is out of Denver. Vancouver City Council notes it’s been pretty successful there.