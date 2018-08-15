A New Hazelnut Processing Plant Opens in Donald Oregon

DONALD, Ore.– Hazelnut Growers of Oregon (HGO), a farmer-owned cooperative of more than 180 co-op members, celebrates the grand opening of its new 120,000 square foot hazelnut processing facility in Donald, Oregon. When HGO merged with Wilco Farmers Cooperative in 2016, they immediately started on plans to build a new processing facility designed to meet rigorous new FSMA food safety requirements. Included in the new plant is the latest in nut processing technology and is the only hazelnut processing facility in the Pacific Northwest that uses steam pasteurization – a growing requirement by many customers, and a value to growers who deliver their crop to HGO.

Today, there are more than 800 family farms growing hazelnuts on over 70,000 acres in the Willamette Valley. The value growers received for their hazelnuts has averaged just over $100 million per year during the last five years. This translates into a total economic impact of more than $250 million for the state. Source: http://oregonhazelnuts.org/about/fun-facts/

“Compared to other nuts, the domestic and international market potential for hazelnuts is largely untapped,” states Wilco CEO and President Tim Ramsey. “In a few years, the Oregon hazelnut crop production is anticipated to double, which is why we built this new facility. In addition, we have expanded our leadership team with experienced industry professionals with a focus on growing the business through innovation of value-added products. Hazelnuts are more than just a commodity and HGO is well positioned for the future.”

State-of-the-Art Processing Facility

The new processing facility will begin full production in mid-September prior to the 2018 harvest. Last year, Hazelnut Growers of Oregon processed more than 15,000 US tons and anticipates a significant increase this year. When complete, the Hazelnut Growers of Oregon Donald facility will be capable of:

Receiving 160,000 pounds of hazelnuts per hour

Storing 320,000 pounds in the quality control silos

Storing 10,800,000 pounds in the 4 massive storage silos (2.7MM pounds each)

Steam pasteurizing more than 10,000 pounds of hazelnuts per hour

Slicing/dicing in excess of 5,000 pounds of hazelnuts per hour

Roasting more than 3,000 pounds of hazelnuts per hour

Economic Development and Job Creation

Breaking ground in Nov. 2016, the majority of construction work was completed by local and regional companies. Hazelnut Growers of Oregon will employ approximately 55 workers in the peak season.