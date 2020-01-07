      Weather Alert

A new First Amendment lawsuit is filed against Iowa State University for suppressing students from political discussion

Jan 6, 2020 @ 5:19pm

Lars brings on Nikki Neily, from Speech First to discuss what Iowa State is doing to protect itself from students speaking out about their political bias. The school is suppressing its student body from exercising its First Amendment rights to avoid discrimination and harassment so that all ideas and individuals feel welcome and included. Listen below for more.

