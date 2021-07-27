A New Emergency Notification System Is Up And Running In Oregon

      Breaking News
Jul 27, 2021 @ 9:54am

SALEM, Or.–This is a way for us to be prepared for a disaster. It comes after a year of bad weather, wildfires and covid-19.  Governor Kate Brown is urging everyone to sign up for OR-Alert. The system is working in 26 counties now and will be available soon in another 8 counties. Anyone can sign up for alerts by text, web, or mobile app.  The alerts are customized to a person’s  geographic area. The Oregon Department of Emergency management is telling us to prepare ourselves for a full 2 weeks ahead of any disaster.

