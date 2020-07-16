A New COVID-19 Daily Case Count Record Set In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – It’s a new COVID-19 record in Oregon Thursday.
The Oregon Health Authority reports 437 new confirmed and presumptive cases.
That’s the highest number in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
It pushes the state’s total tally to 13,509 cases.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (2), Coos (2), Deschutes (28), Douglas (4), Hood River (5), Jackson (8), Jefferson (6), Josephine (1), Klamath (3), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (4), Malheur (17), Marion (53), Morrow (8), Multnomah (108), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (50), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (76), and Yamhill (3).
305,437 people have tested negative.
Meanwhile, the state also reports two new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total number to 249 deaths from the virus.
Both people lived in Malheur County and both had underlying conditions.
219 people are hospitalized today by the virus, while 33 people are on a ventilator.
3199 people are considered recovered.