A New Book Helps Those Struggling With Addiction

Many, if not most of us have someone in our lives who has, or is struggling with addiction, and the painful story of one family is being used to help others.

Lars spoke with Michele Gerber author of the new book “Witness to Addiction My Son’s Journey and How Each Person Can Fight America’s Opioid Epidemic”

Visit her website here, and listen to the interview below:http://www.michelegerberauthor.com/

