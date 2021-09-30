A Marine Arrested For Daring To Criticize The Failures Of Joe Biden

For sharing his thoughts on the absolute failure by Joe Biden and America’s top military brass during the pullout of Afghanistan, Marine Lt Col Stu Scheller was thrown in the brig and now faces charges.
If you want to help the family in fighting this injustice, please consider helping their foundation here: https://donorbox.org/lt-col-scheller
Lars spoke with Lt Col Scheller’s mother Cathy, listen below:
