A Man Found Dead Near Providence Park.

PORTLAND, Ore–On December 21, 2021, at 12:55 a.m., officers from the Central Precinct responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Southwest Morrison Street. When officers arrived they located a male victim who was deceased. Portland Police Homicide detectives have responded to the scene to investigate. During the investigation Southwest Morrison Street is closed from West Burnside Street to Southwest 18th Avenue. This death marks Portland’s 87th homicide of the year.
The identity of the victim as well as cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner. Additional information will be released at the discretion of investigators.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact Detective William Winters [email protected]portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at [email protected]gov 503-823-0889.