A Man Born In Africa Wants To Ensure American’s Have Their Constitutional Rights

Every Friday for the past 25 years, my talk show has marked “First Amendment Friday” a celebration of free speech enjoyed by Americans, but rarely protected outside this exceptional country.
Even our cultural cousins in England and Canada don’t enjoy the free speech protections the U.S. Constitution guarantees.
Now, we’re watching a multi billion dollar battle over free speech play out in America on the stock market stage.
It’s about Twitter…a social media platform with one third of a billion users.
Twitter enjoys special protections under a part of the law called Section 230. Without that, Twitter could not exist.
But the social media company has abused free speech, most dramatically 18 months ago when it censored a major story about the sleazy multi million dollar deals of Hunter Biden and the “Big Guy”, Joe Biden, who got a cut of the cash.
Polls show that would have changed a lot of votes. But Twitter silenced the story along with other social media giants, who censor conservative points of view.
Now, Elon Musk, has offered 43 billion to buy the whole company in the name of free speech.
I hope it works.
In the meantime, I want to invite all of you to join me for First Amendment Friday and wish all of you a Blessed Good Friday and encourage you to spread the good news, He is risen.
