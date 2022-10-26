A male, who identifies as a female, was accepted into a sorority

One of the largest sororities, Kappa Kappa Gamma at Wyoming University was the first in their history to accept a biological male into their sisterhood. According to Colorado Springs Gazette, Artemis Langford who identifies as female was accepted into the sorority and will participate in “all activities.” In August, the University of Alabama rejected a woman from their sorority due to her being male; according to Bama’s website, the school has 24 registered sororities.

When your kids go to college, they are generally adults, but would you want your 18 or 19 year old daughter living in a sorority house with a “transgender” woman on campus? For more information, Lars speaks with Alexa Schwerha, who is a reporter for Campus Reform, and a Division 2 collegiate swimmer.