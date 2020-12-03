A Lost Couple Is Found By Skamania Deputies
The rental SUV that Andy Nguyen and Heidi Tran rented had got stuck in the snow after GPS led them down the wrong path. Then an additional 18 inches of snow made it impossible to get out.
Family members had reported them missing on Monday morning.
Sheriff Dave Brown from Skamania County told KXL a plane was dispatched and located them, then Skamania Deputies used Ultra Terrain vehicles to get them out. They were able to ration fuel to have heat in their vehicle. They were not injured.