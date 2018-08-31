A Look Back At The Eagle Creek Fire

Columbia River Gorge, Oregon – This Sunday September 2nd, will mark one year since a 15 year old boy started the Eagle Creek Fire with fireworks. It caused evacuations in Cascade Locks and for I-84 to be closed. KXL’s Brandon Ison was there as one woman waited while firefighters tried to save her home on the edge of the fire.

Rachel Klapprich lives in Cascade Locks off of Harvey road. Just days after the Eagle Creek fire she was evacuated and her home designated Fire Risk Home Number 1. She was evacuated for 13 days as firefighters used creative techniques to save her home. They even prepared to use the water in her pool if necessary. The fire stopped nearly an eighth of a mile from her home.

The Eagle Creek Fire devastated nearly 50,000 acres of natural habitat and scenic forests. Many lives were put at risk. KXL’s Brandon Ison was at the Eagle Creek trail head the morning after it broke out.

The fire began around 5 pm Saturday night and by 5:30pm there was word that 153 hikers had been stranded by the growing fire. Just off of exit 41 on I-84 I could see the high rising dark smoke as I met with Steven Baker The Oregon Forests Media guy. It wasn’t going to be an easy task and a lot of planning and patience would be required for the moment rescuers pull the trigger on the steep hike down.

That day I walked along a long line of empty cars as 153 hikers were stranded 10 miles up a steeply graded hiking trail. Scott was waiting for his daughter. He had been parked at the Eagle Creek trail head all night. Sheriff Department Search and Rescue and The U.S. Forest Service Coordinated efforts to bring her back down safely along with 139 other hikers. Around 8am that morning all hikers made it out safely and were loaded onto buses and taken back to their vehicles and some recived light medical attention. These would not be the last lives threatened by the fire started by a 15 year old boy.

Then the first evacuation order was issued. KXL’s Brandon Ison was in Cascade Locks when it happened.

I-84 had been closed and a large number of the small towns roughly 1,100 residents relocated to shelter across the river in Stevenson, Washington. Some stayed and kept up operations and shared large amounts of unsold food as the fire prevented the usual Labor day weekend tourism to the town. One community hub during this emergency was the Cascade Inn. Sally Drew is the cook and bartender. Those who stayed looked out for each other. They prepared food for all who needed it including firefighters and a nearly $20,000 food delivery debt was forgiven by SISCO in the end.

