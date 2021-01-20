A Longstanding Homeless Camp In Hazelnut Grove Slated To Be Removed
A nearly complete rendering, showing pods, pathways, landscaping and community space for the St. Johns Village.
The city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program, discreetly announced plans to “decommission” Hazelnut Grove Village on January 18th.
About half those living at Hazelnut have accepted a berth at St. Johns Village, which will offer full bathroom, kitchen and laundry facilities when it opens as soon as February 1st.
Chris Trejbal, vice chair of the Overlook Neighborhood association told KXL there has been some push back.
An online petition to save the village has already gathered some 2,000 signatures