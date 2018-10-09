A Little Lizard Causes Quite The Panic

A gecko causes a panic at a hospital in Hawaii — this story is too crazy to be real….but it is.

Read more:

HONOLULU (AP) – If you got incessant phone calls last week from a hospital that cares for Hawaiian monk seals, you were butt-dialed.

Or, more specifically, foot-dialed.

By a gecko.

Marine mammal veterinarian Claire Simeone was getting lunch when she got a call from the Big Island hospital where she’s director. There was silence on the other end. Nine more silent calls followed. Fearing a seal emergency, she rushed back.

She wasn’t the only one getting calls, and people started asking why the hospital was calling non-stop. Simeone says on Twitter the phone company acknowledged a “bazillion” calls were made.

Simeone walked into a lab at the hospital and found the culprit. The gecko was perched on a phone, making calls to everyone in the recent call history with “HIS TINY GECKO FEET!”

NOTE: For the marketing executives at GEICO — I feel like you should put out a joke or some other funny statement about this on Twitter.