A Little Boy’s Special Third Birthday
PORTLAND, Ore.–Today is Kamden’s 3rd birthday. Likely one he’ll never forget. A parade of 6 garbage trucks from Arrow Sanitary drove by his S.E. Portland house honking and waving for Kamden and his friends. A few months ago Mandy his mom wrote a letter of appreciation to the company. She explained how nice driver Mark McKenzie was to her son every week.
Josh Brown District Manager took it from there. He arranged for today’s birthday parade plus Kamden recieved a special hat shirt, Garbage truck and his own garbage can. Needless to say he was thrilled. All the neighborhood kids did too.