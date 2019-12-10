      Weather Alert

A Life Saved

Dec 10, 2019 @ 2:34pm

Milwaukie Ore – Months after being critically hurt in a house fire 19-year-old Timm Wilson-Kreuger was finally able to meet the firefighters who rescued him.

Firefighters found Timm, who has autism, locked in a hallway bathroom in the two alarm fire this past June.

The closed bathroom door helped keep the smoke and heat out of the bathroom for a few minutes until Timm could be rescued.

Lieutenant Justin McWilliams and his crew has an emotional reunion with Timm and his family at Fire Station Two in Milwaukie Tuesday.

