A Life Saved

Milwaukie Ore – Months after being critically hurt in a house fire 19-year-old Timm Wilson-Kreuger was finally able to meet the firefighters who rescued him.
Firefighters found Timm, who has autism, locked in a hallway bathroom in the two alarm fire this past June.
The closed bathroom door helped keep the smoke and heat out of the bathroom for a few minutes until Timm could be rescued.
Lieutenant Justin McWilliams and his crew has an emotional reunion with Timm and his family at Fire Station Two in Milwaukie Tuesday.