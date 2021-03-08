      Weather Alert

A Hiker Fell Over 100 Feet On the Oregon Coast And Survived

Mar 8, 2021 @ 7:57am

CANNON BEACH, Ore— The  U.S. Coast Guard was called to save a 25 year old hiker celebrating his birthday.  Gil Tighe fell off a cliff  while hiking  on Hug Point.  Gil fell onto rocks below.

The hiker suffered a fractured hip, a broken arm and nose plus multiple face fractures.  Doctors  at Legacy Emanuel Hospital say he will only have to have one surgery.  As the weather gets better the Coast Guard is very aware people will head to local beaches.  It recommends  beach lovers be aware of their surroundings  and make sure to have a charged cell phone.

 

