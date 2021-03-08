A Hiker Fell Over 100 Feet On the Oregon Coast And Survived
CANNON BEACH, Ore— The U.S. Coast Guard was called to save a 25 year old hiker celebrating his birthday. Gil Tighe fell off a cliff while hiking on Hug Point. Gil fell onto rocks below.
The hiker suffered a fractured hip, a broken arm and nose plus multiple face fractures. Doctors at Legacy Emanuel Hospital say he will only have to have one surgery. As the weather gets better the Coast Guard is very aware people will head to local beaches. It recommends beach lovers be aware of their surroundings and make sure to have a charged cell phone.