A Halloween Murder Mystery

Portland, Or. – A 32 year old man was found dead in his car five years ago today in NE Portland. Police still don’t know who shot him. Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in the case.

Police responded to a report of a person slumped in a car on NE Shaver Street on the morning of October 31, 2013. They found 32 year old Jose Manuel Alvarez-Madrigal dead from a gunshot wound.

No witnesses have come forward and there is no suspect information in the case.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.