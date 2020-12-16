A Fraudulent Tax Preparer Goes Before A Judge And Pleads Guilty
According to court documents from 2015 to 2018, Elizabeth Munoz operated a federal and state income tax preparation business from her home…her slogan stated she would get you the Biggest Refund Guaranteed.
Munoz used fraudulent tax schedules, tax credits, and filing statuses to carry out the refund fraud and prepared over a thousand false individual income tax returns for about 629 clients. The estimated tax loss is around $3 million dollars.
Munoz pleaded guilty to thirteen counts of preparing and filing false income tax returns for her clients and to four counts of filing false income tax returns for herself.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16th, 2021. She could receive up to 40 yrs