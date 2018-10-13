A Flash March Planned Tonight at 6pm

A flash march, in Downtown Portland, appears to have been organized to take place tonight at 6PM. This according to an event hosted by Patriot Prayer on Facebook.

Stating “Mayor Ted Wheeler stands by while criminals block intersections and assault innocent bystanders”, the page tells supporters to meet at the North East corner of Nordstrom. The corner of Broadway and Morrison.

This in response to the viral you tube video showing antifa members harassing an old man in his car on a Portland Street last Saturday night.

KGW reports Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson on Friday announced the right-wing group will have a “flash march for law and order” in response to police’s lack of action during a recent showdown between a driver and demonstrators in downtown Portland.