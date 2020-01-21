A Fire At Beaverton High School Delays The Start Of Finals Week
Photo courtesy TVF&R - The refrigerator that most likely caused the fire.
A fire damaged Beaverton High School over the weekend, and even though today is a holiday, more time is needed to get things back to normal.
Several classrooms were damaged by smoke and water. Air quality is one of the biggest issues. Finals week was going to start tomorrow. But now is planned for Wednesday with schedules being adjusted to make up for the lost day. A note went out to parents earlier today.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue say a refrigerator started the blaze and is being classified as accidental.