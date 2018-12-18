A Family Wakes Up To The Sound Of A Tree Crashing Into Their Home

SHERWOOD, Ore.– David Seward and his wife were sound asleep on their entire world was shaken up at 3:14 this morning. A neighbors big tree went crashing on to their property. the tree damaged one car and made a big mess. Apparently Seward has had words with his neighbor previously where another tree came down on his side of the fence. The neighbor refused to share the cost of taking that tree down and hauling it away. this time he didn’t either bother to ask his neighbor to pay for the coast…but insurance will likely get involved because of any home and care damage. Nobody was hurt because of the tree falling.

The wind was blowing viciously through Sherwood this morning. Garbage cans were knocked over and oe tree blocked part of highway 99W between Sherwood and Newberg for awhile during the morning commute.