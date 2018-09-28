A Family Remembers

Portland Ore – Marcine Herinck’s family members made their first public statement days after the 89-year-old woman was found dead in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop. The suspect, Timothy Mackley was caught on surveillance video leaving the thrift shop where Herinck worked. Marcine’s son, Jeff Herinck, said his wife picked Herinck up that day and dropped her off at home before she went missing. The Herincks also extended prayers and good wishes to the family of Merilee Cooley, whose 2016 killing remains unsolved but has many similarities to the Herinck case.