A Facebook Fight In Tiny Oregon Coastal Town
Facebook Login Page
TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. (AP) – A battle playing out in Oregon is pitting residents of a tiny coastal town with no stoplights or cellphone service against a tech giant.
Locals in Tierra del Mar are trying to stop Facebook from using property in their community as a landing spot for an undersea cable connecting America with Asia.
They worry vibrations from drilling for the cable landing will damage septic systems and the foundations of their homes.
Facebook representatives say the ultra high-speed cable is needed to meet the increasing demand for internet services worldwide.
And they say Tierra del Mar is one of the few places on the U.S. West Coast that are suitable for it.
County commissioners are expected to vote on the project Thursday.