A Doctor Needs Medical Help Due To Daring To Walk In Portland

“A conservative is a liberal who got mugged the night before”.

That quote from half a century ago comes from Philadelphia’s tough-on-crime police commissioner the late Frank Rizzo.

I thought about it when I read about Mary Constantino.

The radiology doctor ended up bleeding and bruised on a Portland street after one of the city’s many street thugs hit her in the face with a metal bottle, apparently for no reason whatsoever.

Mary called 9-1-1 and confesses she thought she was going to die last Friday night.

It took the police 20 minutes to show up to help her.

A picture of Portlandia’s latest innocent victim sporting a busted lip, black eye and a cut on her nose, sitting in a pool of her own blood has gone nationwide in news reports.

Dr Constantino insists she doesn’t blame the police but rather the city of Portland.

“I hold our city accountable for defunding police. We did this to ourselves.”

Mary Constantino says she used to vote as a Democrat.

Now, she says, she has changed to the Republican Party.

I only wonder how many Portlanders will have to get mugged before leadership changes…or voters change the leaders.

Just more evidence that Frank Rizzo was right.