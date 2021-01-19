A New Definition for Pot Shots
Washington DC – The group D.C. Marijuana justice is planning to offer free bags of pot to people who roll up a shirt sleeve in the name of protecting themselves and others against the Coronavirus.
The group says its “joints for jabs….” will help them celebrate a momentous occasion. Saying dozens of home-growers will lawfully distribute the cannabis outside vaccination centers as soon as shots are offered to the general public.
The pot will be loose instead of rolled into joints to avoid the need to lick the paper during the pandemic.
Both medical and recreational pot are legal in Washington but not on federal property.