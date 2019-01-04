A Damning Report Oregon Lawmakers Didn’t Stop Workplace Harassment

SALEM, Ore.—A 52 page report released by the Oregon Labor Commissioner’s Office at the Bureau of Labor and Industries says sexual harassment was widespread at the state capitol. the document is a result of a 5 month investigation it indicates Democrat leaders knew what was going on as far back as 2011, but didn’t do much about it. the report says top leaders tried to put up legal roadblocks to prevent the information from being released. A state court ruled the report had to become public.